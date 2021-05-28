Marimekko and adidas announce collaboration bringing together the art of print and performance

Marimekko Corporation, Press release, 28 May 2021 at 8.00 a.m.



Marimekko and adidas, a global leader in the sporting goods industry, are happy to announce a debut collection marking the first-ever sports apparel collaboration from Marimekko. The limited-edition collection features a lineup of pieces that seamlessly blend Marimekko’s art of printmaking and functional style with adidas’ expertise in sports performance. The adidas x Marimekko collection will be available from 1 June 2021 onward on adidas.com, at selected adidas stores and retailers around the world as well as on marimekko.com and in chosen Marimekko stores globally.

Marimekko’s bold, vibrant patterns are interwoven with signature adidas performance fabrics for a collection designed to spark positivity and playfulness in the everyday. Crafted with sustainable innovation at the heart, a priority for both brands, the collection features new materials, including recycled yarns, and methods to help reduce environmental impact.

"We are extremely excited to present our limited-edition collection with adidas, in particular in a year when we celebrate Marimekko’s 70th anniversary. Since 1951, Marimekko’s purpose has centered around empowering people, and this collection brings this mission to life in a whole new, surprising but yet so natural way. Marimekko’s bold and distinct prints fit adidas’ innovative sports apparel perfectly – this functional yet playful capsule aims to spark the joy of exploration in everyday life. We hope the adidas x Marimekko collection will inspire many people all over the world,” says Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko, President and CEO of Marimekko.

"As a Finnish native I have grown up with Marimekko and have always held their designs close to my heart. The opportunity to collaborate with them, a brand who shares the same values of combining functionality and style whilst using more sustainable materials and methods, felt like such an exciting and natural opportunity. The collection spans many sports and outdoor activities and truly combines the best of our expertise in sports performance fabrics, with the bold and playful prints of Marimekko. It’s an unmissable collection designed to inspire the inner explorer in all,” says Josefine Aberg, VP of design at adidas.

The debut line features two iconic Marimekko patterns – Annika Rimala’s Laine (wave) and Maija Louekari’s Räsymatto (rag rug) – and includes performance and lifestyle pieces spanning training, swimwear, outerwear and more as well as shoes and accessories.

Licensing income from the collaboration has been recognized as revenue for Marimekko in EMEA in the first quarter of 2021.

