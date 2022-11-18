Marimekko Corporation, Press release 18.11.2022 at 11.00



Marimekko announced at Slush 2022 a pilot of a closed-loop clothing production using cotton fiber regenerated from the production waste

Marimekko starts piloting closed-loop circular economy textile production in its value chain. The project was presented in conjunction with the Slush 2022 start-up and technology event in Helsinki, Finland. Marimekko's first capsule collection of three products made partly using regenerated fibers from closed-loop production will launch in 2023.

In Marimekko’s closed-loop pilot project, the cutting waste and other leftover materials generated in the manufacturing of Marimekko’s jersey products will be used as raw material for new Marimekko products. To ensure the quality and longevity of the garments, minimum of 20 percent of the material, depending on the product, will be regenerated cotton fiber, and the rest will be virgin cotton. The pilot project is made in collaboration with Portuguese textile manufacturer Pedrosa & Rodrigues which has been focusing on the development of closed-loop innovations for several years. The aim of the pilot project is to explore ways to reduce the environmental impact of textile production and to produce a life-cycle analysis of products using closed-loop fibers by external experts to support further development work.

"At Marimekko, we believe that, in the future, timeless and sustainable products will be made in balance with the environment, in line with the principles of the circular economy. Our upcoming capsule collection partly using regenerated fiber from the closed-loop is an example of our long-term work towards achieving this goal. Through our material strategy including investing in new material innovations, our long-term ambition is to move towards fully circular materials that can be recycled several times without a decline in the quality or durability of the fiber," says Rebekka Bay, Creative Director at Marimekko.

During Slush 2022, Marimekko premiered its first product from this pilot, a Unikko hoodie, on Marimekko’s 3D avatar ‘Mari’ on the brand’s immersive flower field inside the 3D virtual platform Decentraland. The virtual space in Decentraland is open to the wider public also after the Slush 2022.

The announcement of Marimekko’s first capsule collection partly utilizing closed-loop fibers follows Marimekko’s recent steps on the sustainability journey, such as the launch of the resale marketplace Marimekko Pre-loved in Finland and the release of the first joint commercial capsule collection with sustainable fiber company Spinnova, featuring styles made from a denim-like material blend consisting of approximately 20 percent SPINNOVA® fiber.

Material choices play a key role in Marimekko's aim to decrease its environmental impact. Marimekko aims to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions of the textile materials by 20 percent and the water scarcity score by 50 percent per kilogram of sourced textiles by the end of 2025 and even more by 2030. Marimekko is committed to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.



https://mediabank.marimekko.fi/l/qfkVr5nQrfBJ Caption: Marimekko pilots closed loop textile production - The first hoodie containing recycled fiber premiers on virtual influencer Imma.Gram.

