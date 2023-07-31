Marimekko Corporation, Press Release 31 July 2023 at 11 a.m.

Marimekko celebrates the upcoming 60th anniversary of Unikko at Copenhagen Fashion Week with an open-for-all fashion show and announces opening of a flagship store in Copenhagen in fall 2023

Finnish design house Marimekko will kick off the 60th anniversary celebrations of its most iconic and globally recognized print design, Unikko, at Copenhagen Fashion Week. To mark the celebratory year 2024, Marimekko will present its Spring/Summer 2024 collection on Wednesday 9 August 2023 at Designmuseum Danmark – and everyone is invited.

Reflecting Marimekko’s inclusive approach to design, the fashion show will be organized in an open-for-all format. In its home city Helsinki, Marimekko has for more than 30 years had a tradition of arranging annual, inclusive public fashion shows. The concept extends now to Copenhagen for the first time. The Spring/Summer 2024 collection will be presented by a cast including a mix of models as well as friends of the brand from different creative fields. As a result, the diversity and positive energy that Marimekko’s community represents is visible on the stage.

"The year 2024 will mark the 60th anniversary of the Unikko print by Maija Isola. Unikko is not only Marimekko’s most celebrated print but one of the most recognized print designs in the world. Unikko is a symbol of joy and creativity and over the years it has become synonymous with Marimekko’s design language. Organizing the fashion show in an open-for-all format and having the collection presented by members of our community truly emphasizes our mission to bring joy to the everyday lives of people,” says Rebekka Bay, Creative Director at Marimekko.

Marimekko to open a new flagship store in Copenhagen

Marimekko will open a new flagship store in Copenhagen during fall 2023. The new store will represent Marimekko's latest, dynamic store concept that embodies the brand’s optimistic and creative lifestyle philosophy. The store will act as a platform for inspiring visual activations and events as well as a creative hub for Marimekko’s community.

Copenhagen represents one of the key cities in the global fashion and design industry and has a wider impact on building brand awareness and positioning also extending to other markets in Europe.

Further information:

Marimekko will showcase its Spring/Summer 2024 collection at Designmuseum Danmark on Wednesday 9 August 2023 at 1 p.m. as part of the official Spring/Summer 2024 schedule of Copenhagen Fashion Week. Due to limited seating capacity, seating is by invitation only. To request seating, please contact marimekko@forestcommunication.com .

For showroom appointments, please contact press@marimekko.com .

Media enquiries:

Anna Tuominen, Marimekko Communications

Tel. +358 40 584 6944

anna.tuominen@marimekko.com



Marimekko is a Finnish lifestyle design company renowned for its original prints and colors. The company’s product portfolio includes high-quality clothing, bags and accessories as well as home décor items ranging from textiles to tableware. When Marimekko was founded in 1951, its unparalleled printed fabrics gave it a strong and unique identity. In 2022, the company’s net sales were EUR 167 million and comparable operating profit totaled EUR 30.4 million. Globally, there are roughly 150 Marimekko stores, and online store serves customers in 35 countries. The key markets are Northern Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and North America. The Group employs about 460 people. The company’s share is quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.?www.marimekko.com