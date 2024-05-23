Marimekko Corporation, Managers’ transactions, 23 May 2024 at 2.00 p.m.



Marimekko Corporation: Managers' transactions (Chen)

Marimekko Corporation’s Annual General Meeting held on 16 April 2024 resolved that approximately 40 percent of the annual remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors will be paid in Marimekko’s shares acquired from the market. Pursuant to the resolution, shares have been acquired as follows:

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Chen, Carol

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Marimekko Corporation

LEI: 74370053IOY42B9YJ350

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 74370053IOY42B9YJ350_20240522093447_40

Transaction date: 2024-05-21

Venue: XHEL

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007660

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 847 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 847 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR

