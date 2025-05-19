Marimekko Oy Aktie

Marimekko Oy

WKN: 920479 / ISIN: FI0009007660

19.05.2025 15:30:00

Marimekko Corporation: Managers' transactions (Chen)

Marimekko Corporation, Managers’ transactions, 19 May 2025 at 4.30 p.m. EEST

Marimekko Corporation: Managers' transactions (Chen)

Marimekko Corporation’s Annual General Meeting held on 15 April 2025 resolved that approximately 40 percent of the annual remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors will be paid in Marimekko’s shares acquired from the market. Pursuant to the resolution, shares have been acquired as follows:
____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Chen, Carol
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Marimekko Corporation
LEI: 74370053IOY42B9YJ350

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 74370053IOY42B9YJ350_20250519091659_45
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-05-16
Venue: XHEL
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007660
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 909 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 909 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR

MARIMEKKO CORPORATION

Released by: 
Corporate Communications, Anna Tuominen, tel. +358 40 584 6944

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media

Marimekko is a Finnish lifestyle design company renowned for its original prints and colors. The company’s product portfolio includes high-quality clothing, bags and accessories as well as home décor items ranging from textiles to tableware. When Marimekko was founded in 1951, its unparalleled printed fabrics gave it a strong and unique identity. In 2024, the company's net sales totaled EUR 183 million and comparable operating profit margin was 17.5 percent. Globally, there are roughly 170 Marimekko stores, and online store serves customers in 39 countries. The key markets are Northern Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and North America. The Group employs about 480 people. The company’s share is quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. www.marimekko.com


