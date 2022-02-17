Marimekko Corporation, Managers’ transactions, 17 February 2022 at 3.40 p.m.

Marimekko Corporation: Managers' transactions (Härkönen)

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Kari Härkönen

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Marimekko Oyj

LEI: 74370053IOY42B9YJ350



Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 10222/4/6

Transaction date: 2022-02-17

Venue: Nasdaq HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007660

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 250 Unit price: 74.2 EUR

(2): Volume: 9 Unit price: 74.4 EUR

(3): Volume: 19 Unit price: 74.4 EUR

(4): Volume: 15 Unit price: 74.4 EUR

(5): Volume: 55 Unit price: 74.4 EUR

(6): Volume: 12 Unit price: 74.4 EUR

(7): Volume: 2 Unit price: 74.4 EUR

(8): Volume: 8 Unit price: 74.4 EUR

(9): Volume: 5 Unit price: 74.4 EUR

(10): Volume: 35 Unit price: 74.4 EUR

(11): Volume: 90 Unit price: 74.8 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(11): Volume: 500 Volume weighted average price: 74.372 EUR



MARIMEKKO CORPORATION

Released by: Corporate Communications, Anna Tuominen, tel. +358 40 584 6944



