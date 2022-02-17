Marimekko Corporation, Managers’ transactions, 17 February 2022 at 3.45 p.m.

Marimekko Corporation: Managers' transactions (Wikberg)

Based on an authorization given by Marimekko’s AGM on 14 April 2021, the Board of Directors of Marimekko decided to transfer free of charge Marimekko shares held by the company to the members of Marimekko Management Group in accordance with the terms of the long-term incentive system established in 2018. Pursuant to the resolution, shares have been transferred as follows:

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Wikberg, Riika Kaisa

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Marimekko Corporation

LEI: 74370053IOY42B9YJ350

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 74370053IOY42B9YJ350_20220217124614_23

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-02-17

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007660

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 818 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 818 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR

MARIMEKKO CORPORATION

Released by: Corporate Communications, Anna Tuominen, tel. +358 40 584 6944



Marimekko is a Finnish lifestyle design company renowned for its original prints and colors. The company’s product portfolio includes high-quality clothing, bags and accessories as well as home décor items ranging from textiles to tableware. When Marimekko was founded in 1951, its unparalleled printed fabrics gave it a strong and unique identity. Marimekko products are sold in about 40 countries. In 2021, brand sales of the products worldwide amounted to EUR 376 million and the company's net sales were EUR 152 million. Roughly 150 Marimekko stores serve customers around the globe. The key markets are Northern Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and North America. The Group employs about 410 people. The company’s share is quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.?www.marimekko.com