18.11.2022 17:30:00
Marimekko Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 18 November 2022
Marimekko Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 18 November 2022 at 6.30 p.m.
Marimekko Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 18 November 2022
On 18 November 2022, Marimekko Corporation (LEI: 74370053IOY42B9YJ350) has acquired its own shares (ISIN FI0009007660) as follows:
|Trade date
|18 November 2022
|Bourse trade
|Buy
|Share
|MEKKO
|Amount
|4,500
|Average price/share
|EUR 9.2050
|Total cost
|EUR 41,422.50
On 14 November 2022, Marimekko announced that it will start acquiring the company’s own shares based on the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting held on 12 April 2022. As per the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting, the acquired shares may be used for the company’s incentive compensation program, be transferred for other purposes or be cancelled. After the disclosed transactions, Marimekko Corporation holds 52,290 of its own shares.
Details of transactions are included as an appendix to this announcement.
On behalf of Marimekko Corporation
EVLI OYJ
Lauri Vehkaluoto
Further information:
Anna Tuominen
Tel. +358 40 5846944
anna.tuominen@marimekko.com
DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media
Marimekko is a Finnish lifestyle design company renowned for its original prints and colors. The company’s product portfolio includes high-quality clothing, bags and accessories as well as home décor items ranging from textiles to tableware. When Marimekko was founded in 1951, its unparalleled printed fabrics gave it a strong and unique identity. In 2021, the company's net sales were EUR 152 million and brand sales of the products worldwide amounted to EUR 376 million. Globally, there are roughly 150 Marimekko stores, and online store serves customers in 35 countries. The key markets are Northern Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and North America. The Group employs about 410 people. The company’s share is quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.?www.marimekko.com
