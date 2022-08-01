Marimekko Corporation, Press release, 1 August 2022 at 11.00 a.m.



Marimekko launches a marketplace for second-hand and vintage goods

Finnish lifestyle design company Marimekko will launch a community-driven marketplace for Marimekko vintage and second-hand goods, Marimekko Pre-loved, on 25 August 2022. In addition to peer-to-peer sales, Marimekko Pre-loved enables independent B2C-vendors to sell their Marimekko second-hand goods in one concise marketplace. With the launch of the marketplace, Marimekko seeks to further increase the lifespan of its products, which is one of the key elements of the company’s ambitious sustainability strategy.



Marimekko Pre-loved follows a pilot concept launched in August 2021, during which Marimekko sold 60 unique vintage pieces online in celebration of the brand’s 70th anniversary. At first, Marimekko Pre-loved will only be available in the brand’s home market Finland, but the service is planned to be extended also to other markets in the near future. Marimekko is one of the most sought-after second-hand brands in Finland, and its products are known for their good resell value.

The new resale service implements one of the guiding principles of Marimekko’s sustainability strategy: Timeless design brings joy for generations to come. The company’s objective is that, during their lifetime, Marimekko items bring joy to many different consumers, even generations, after which they are finally recycled into new products. Marimekko Pre-loved honors this timeless design philosophy – Marimekko lovers can now discover new pieces from the past decades whilst giving their pre-owned goods a second life. In celebration of the launch, Marimekko will release a special selection of vintage dresses spanning from the 1960s to the 2000s from the brand’s archive to be sold on the platform.

"Marimekko’s design philosophy and operations have always been based on a sustainable approach – we want to provide our customers with timeless, functional and durable products that bring them long-lasting joy and that they will not want to throw away. Marimekko Pre-loved is a concrete example of our timeless design as it will enable our community to find pre-owned treasures, offering a new conscious and convenient alternative to bring joy to people’s everyday life through colors and prints,” says Suvi-Elina Enqvist, Head of Innovation Works at Marimekko.

"The launch of Marimekko Pre-loved marks an important step in our ambitious sustainability journey to further lengthen our product lifetime and contribute to the circular economy. We are truly excited to introduce this inspiring, community-driven marketplace to people who love secondhand and vintage treasures and share a passion for bold prints and colors,” Enqvist continues.

Joining and listing items on the digital Marimekko Pre-loved platform will be free-of-charge. Sellers will be able to either directly redeem their earnings in cash or exchange them into a gift voucher to be used on www.marimekko.com . The custom platform is built in collaboration with Archive, a resale technology company.

About Marimekko

Marimekko is a Finnish lifestyle design company renowned for its original prints and colors. The company’s product portfolio includes high-quality clothing, bags and accessories as well as home décor items ranging from textiles to tableware. When Marimekko was founded in 1951, its unparalleled printed fabrics gave it a strong and unique identity. In 2021, the company’s net sales were EUR 152 million and brand sales of the products worldwide amounted to EUR 376 million. Globally, there are roughly 150 Marimekko stores, and online store serves customers in 35 countries. The key markets are Northern Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and North America. The Group employs about 410 people. The company’s share is quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.?

