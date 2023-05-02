Marimekko Corporation, Press release, 2 May 2023 at 9.00 a.m.

Marimekko organizes its annual public open-air fashion show and celebrates the opening of its first outdoor terrace in Helsinki on 12 May

Marimekko invites its community to celebrate the beginning of summer at its annual open-air fashion show in Esplanade Park in Helsinki and also at in-store events across Finland on Friday 12 May 2023. During the same day, Marimekko celebrates the opening of the world’s first Marimekko outdoor terrace.

Marimekko Day will showcase colorful summer fashion whilst celebrating the start of the summer season. The highlight of the day is the annual open-for-all fashion show with live music in the heart of Esplanade Park in the company’s hometown Helsinki. This year Marimekko’s President and CEO Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko’s co-host is Finnish journalist Maria Veitola. The music performer of the day is Malla – a Finnish singer/producer who is known for her hazy club sound.

The Spring/Summer 2023 collection reflects Marimekko’s philosophy, the power of optimism. In the collection, Marimekko’s archetype silhouettes are decorated with bold primary colors and almost watercolor-like tones in flower patterns from different decades. This year, models at the fashion show will include members of the Marimekko community who were discovered through an open casting. As a result, the diversity and positive energy that Marimekko’s community represents will be even more visible on the stage.

This year Marimekko Day will also expand to cities outside of Helsinki. The event is celebrated in different ways at selected Marimekko stores. Activities are held in Turku, Tampere, Jyväskylä and Oulu as well as in Aleksinkulma and Esplanade stores in Helsinki.

The outdoor terrace ‘Marimekko Terassi’ is an urban oasis in the heart of Helsinki

On Monday 8 May 2023 Marimekko opens the world’s first Marimekko outdoor terrace together with The Glass restaurant. The terrace named ‘Marimekko Terassi’ is located next to Marimekko’s flagship store at Pohjoisesplanadi 33, Helsinki. The new outdoor bistro offers Nordic flavors with The Glass’s style in an environment filled with Marimekko’s prints and colors. The outdoor terrace is open until Sunday 27 August 2023.

"Marimekko’s open-air fashion show at Esplanade Park has brought summery joy and bright colors to the center of Helsinki for decades already. Now we want to play our part in enlivening the Helsinki city center for the whole summer season by opening a Marimekko themed outdoor terrace together with The Glass. The new experimental bistro concept expresses our creative and optimistic lifestyle philosophy and provides our community with an inspiring meeting hub in the heart of our hometown Helsinki,” says Marimekko’s President and CEO Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko.

Marimekko’s annual open-air fashion shows are held at Esplanade Park in Helsinki, Finland on Friday 12 May 2023 at 12 p.m., 1.30 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. The full program of Marimekko Day can be found here (in Finnish).

