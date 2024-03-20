Marimekko Corporation, Stock Exchange Release 20 March 2024 at 11.00 a.m.

Marimekko’s annual report for 2023 is published

Marimekko Corporation has published today Marimekko’s year 2023 publication, which includes the consolidated financial statements, the parent company financial statements, the report of the Board of Directors, the statement of non-financial information, the corporate governance statement and the remuneration report for 2023. The report is published in English and Finnish in PDF format.

Marimekko publishes the financial statements in XHTML format in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements. In line with the ESEF requirements, the primary statements in the consolidated financial statements have been labelled with XBRL tags. Notes to financial statements have been labelled with XBRL block tags. Authorized Public Accountants KPMG Oy Ab has assured the XHTML file and the XBRL tags included in it in accordance with ISAE 3000.

The XHTML file and the Marimekko’s year 2023 publication in PDF format are attached to this release. The documents are also available on Marimekko’s website at https://company.marimekko.com/releases-publications/annual-reports . In addition, the updated remuneration policy is attached to this release and available on company’s website.

MARIMEKKO CORPORATION

Corporate Communications

Anna Tuominen

Tel. +358 40 584 6944

anna.tuominen@marimekko.com

DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Key media

Marimekko is a Finnish lifestyle design company renowned for its original prints and colors. The company’s product portfolio includes high-quality clothing, bags and accessories as well as home décor items ranging from textiles to tableware. When Marimekko was founded in 1951, its unparalleled printed fabrics gave it a strong and unique identity. In 2023, the company's net sales totaled EUR 174 million and comparable operating profit margin was 18.4 percent. Globally, there are roughly 170 Marimekko stores, and online store serves customers in 35 countries. The key markets are Northern Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and North America. The Group employs about 470 people. The company’s share is quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. www.marimekko.com

