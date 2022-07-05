Marimekko’s iconic prints featured on a fourth limited-edition collaboration collection with adidas



Marimekko Corporation, Press release, 5 July 2022 at 11.00 a.m. EEST

Finnish design house Marimekko and adidas, a global leader in the sporting goods industry, re-unite for a new limited-edition collaboration collection. The Fall/Winter 2022 drop features unique prints designed by two Finnish Marimekko designers: Maija Isola and Annika Rimala. The Maija Isola prints take inspiration from a series of patterns called Ihminen, based on photographs depicting silhouettes of the female body.

The capsule fuses adidas performance technologies with a palette of distinct and expressive prints attributed to different sports; GABRIEL for running, JOKERI for sportswear, and JENKKA and TUNDRA for training pieces. As in the previous collections, the latest drop embodies Marimekko’s and adidas’ shared commitment to implement consciously crafted materials, with key pieces from the collection made in part with recycled materials and pieces made in part with Parley Ocean Plastic, just one of the innovations that represent commitment made by adidas to help end plastic waste.

"We are incredibly excited to reveal our fourth limited-edition collaboration collection with adidas. Since Marimekko's beginnings over 70 years ago, our philosophy has been to empower people to be happy as they are through our colorful art of printmaking. Marimekko's bold prints fit adidas' innovative and boundary-pushing sports apparel perfectly. This collection is an ode to women and the way they move through the world, with the prints feeling as fresh now as when they were first crafted five decades ago,” says Rebekka Bay, Creative Director at Marimekko.

"On our continued journey to making sport a space for all, we’re excited to be unveiling a collection that is a true celebration of the female form. We understand that movement takes many guises, so we wanted to ensure pieces in this drop catered to different sports our community enjoy – from running to dance – whilst tailoring pieces to their specific needs. We hope this latest collection offers something to everyone who enjoys the vitality that sport and movement brings, whilst adding a touch of the collaboration's statement style,” says Aimee Arana, adidas Global, Senior Vice President, Sportswear & Training.

The latest adidas x Marimekko collection will be available from July onward, on adidas.com and at selected adidas stores and retailers around the world.

Limited-edition brand collaborations increase Marimekko’s international brand awareness and this way support Marimekko’s international growth strategy. In addition, brand collaboration collections typically generate licensing income to Marimekko. Licensing income from the collaboration with adidas has been recognized as revenue for Marimekko in EMEA in the first quarter of 2021 and 2022.





Photos: https://mediabank.marimekko.fi/l/swjCgHcsbVdB

Read more: https://www.marimekko.com/com_en/adidas-x-marimekko/campaign

