02.01.2020 22:10:00

Marine Products Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Share Repurchases

ATLANTA, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marine Products Corporation (NYSE: MPX) announced today that during the fourth quarter of 2019 it purchased 88,983 shares under its share repurchase program. 

Marine Products Corporation (NYSE: MPX) designs, manufactures and distributes premium-branded Chaparral sterndrive and outboard pleasure boats, Vortex jet drive and Robalo offshore sport fishing boats.  The Company continues to diversify its product lines through product innovation.  With premium brands, a solid capital structure, and a strong independent dealer network, Marine Products Corporation is prepared to capitalize on opportunities to increase its market share and to generate superior financial performance to build long-term shareholder value.  For more information on Marine Products Corporation visit our website at www.marineproductscorp.com.

For information contact:

BEN M. PALMER 
Chief Financial Officer 
(404) 321-7910 
irdept@marineproductscorp.com

JIM LANDERS 
Vice President, Corporate Finance 
(404) 321-2162 
jlanders@marineproductscorp.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marine-products-corporation-announces-fourth-quarter-2019-share-repurchases-300980614.html

SOURCE Marine Products Corporation

