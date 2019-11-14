+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.at? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
14.11.2019 23:49:00

Marine Products Corporation to Present at 2019 Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference

ATLANTA, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marine Products Corporation (NYSE: MPX) announced today that it will present at the 2019 Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference in Dallas on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 4:35 p.m. Eastern Time

The presentation will provide a corporate overview, highlight the products that Marine Products Corporation provides and discuss the most recently published financial results.  Management's remarks and presentation slides will be available in real time on Marine Products Corporation investor website, marineproductscorp.com and also archived for a period of 90 days following the presentation.

Marine Products Corporation (NYSE: MPX) designs, manufactures and distributes premium-branded Chaparral sterndrive, Vortex jet drive and outboard pleasure boats, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.  The Company continues to diversify its product lines through product innovation.  With premium brands, a solid capital structure, and a strong independent dealer network, Marine Products Corporation is prepared to capitalize on opportunities to increase its market share and to generate superior financial performance to build long-term shareholder value.  For more information on Marine Products Corporation visit our website at marineproductscorp.com.

For information contact:

BEN M. PALMER
Chief Financial Officer
(404) 321-7910
irdept@marineproductscorp.com 

JIM LANDERS
Vice President, Corporate Finance
(404) 321-2162
jlanders@marineproductscorp.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marine-products-corporation-to-present-at-2019-southwest-ideas-investor-conference-300958895.html

SOURCE Marine Products Corporation

