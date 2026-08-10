MarineMax To Be Taken Private By Blackstone Portfolio Company, Safe Harbor, In $1.5 Bln Deal

(RTTNews) - Marina operator MarineMax, Inc. (HZO) and Safe Harbor Marinas, a Blackstone Infrastructure Portfolio Company, announced Monday that Safe Harbor has agreed to acquire all issued and outstanding shares of common stock of MarineMax for $53.00 per share in cash. The all-cash transaction represents an enterprise value of approximately $1.5 billion.

The purchase price represents a premium of 96% to MarineMax's closing share price of $27.03 on January 30, 2026, the last trading day prior to public disclosure of an unsolicited non-binding proposal.

The transaction is the culmination of a competitive strategic review process led by the Company's Board of Directors and management, with the assistance of the Company's independent financial and legal advisors.

The transaction, which was unanimously approved by the Board, is expected to close by the end of the calendar year 2026, subject to customary closing conditions, including certain regulatory approvals and the approval of MarineMax's shareholders.

The Board recommends that MarineMax shareholders vote their shares in favor of the transaction at a special meeting of shareholders that will be held to vote on the transaction. The closing of the transaction is not subject to a financing condition.

If the transaction is completed, MarineMax would become a privately held company, and MarineMax's common stock would no longer be listed on the New York Stock Exchange.