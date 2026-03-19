

EQS-Media / 19.03.2026 / 16:47 CET/CEST



Marinomed Biotech Announces Capital increase with subscription rights

Corporate action to meet short-term capital requirements

Corporate action supported by an institutional investor

Public shareholders have the opportunity to participate in the capital increase through subscription rights

Preliminary figures for 2025

Korneuburg, Austria, March 19, 2026 Marinomed Biotech AG ("Company") has decided, due to a short-term need for capital, to increase its share capital by up to EUR 459,985 through the issuance of up to 459,985 new shares (“New Shares”) and to carry out a capital increase. The goal of the transaction is to generate gross proceeds of at least EUR 2 million for the company.

The New Shares will be offered as part of a prospectus-exempt offering pursuant to Article 1(4)(db) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (“Prospectus Regulation”), as amended, based on a document in accordance with Annex IX of the Prospectus Regulation, which will be published prior to the commencement of the public offering. The subscription offer is scheduled to begin on March 26, 2026, and will have a statutory minimum duration of two weeks. Any New Shares not subscribed for will be offered following the subscription offer as part of a prospectus-exempt private placement (“rump placement”) to eligible institutional investors and selected non-institutional investors within the European Economic Area at the subscription price. A binding commitment has already been received from an institutional investor who, as of today, does not yet hold any shares in the Company, to subscribe for and acquire New Shares in the aggregate amount of EUR 1 million at the subscription price as part of the short placement. In the past, due to the Company’s restructuring proceedings, it was necessary and appropriate to exclude shareholders’ subscription rights in connection with recent cash capital increases in order to ensure and carry out a swift capital measure. As part of the current rights offering, existing shareholders have the opportunity to participate in the capital increase on a 4:1 basis (four existing shares entitle the holder to subscribe for one new share) and to maintain their ownership stake in the company’s share capital. The subscription price per new share has been set at EUR 14.

Because the Company has not yet received sufficient payments from the transfer of the Carragelose business to Unither Pharmaceuticals, the Company has a short-term capital requirement to cover its anticipated liquidity needs of approximately EUR 2 million until mid of the fiscal year 2026. The net proceeds from the capital increase are therefore to be used to fulfill the restructuring plan and close the financing gap.

“Marinomed’s business plan projects profits for 2026 and subsequent years, which are expected to be generated through the successful marketing of our flagship products, Budesolv and Tacrosolv. We expect to receive payments in the range of several million euros from partnerships and the licensing of our flagship products through deals currently in the pipeline. Because there have been delays in the earn-out payments from the sale of the Carragelose business, this capital measure will close this liquidity gap, and shareholders have the opportunity to participate in the measure by subscribing to new shares,” commented Andreas Grassauer, CEO of Marinomed.

Marinomed is also releasing preliminary and unaudited figures for the 2025 fiscal year today.

Preliminary Financial Figures for 2025

According to these figures, revenue rose to €7.7 million in 2025 (2024: €4.7 million). This includes an advance payment of €5 million from the sale of the Carragelose business. Other operating income of €19.5 million includes a restructuring gain of €18.9 million as well as the Austrian research grant. Preliminary personnel expenses amounted to €4.0 million in 2025, compared to €4.8 million in 2024. This reflects the initial optimization measures implemented during the year. The Liquid assets amounted to approximately €1 million as of December 31, 2025.

Profit and loss statement (in millions of euros)

FY 2025 FY 2024 Revenue 7.7 4.7 Change in inventory 0 0 Other Operating Income 19.5 0.1 Cost of materials and other purchased services -1.4 -3.8 Personnel expenses -4.0 -4.8 Depreciation -0.3 -1.1 Other operating expenses -2.8 -2.8 Operating result 18.7 -7.6 Interest and similar expenses -0.5 -7.9 Result before taxes 18.1 -15.5 Income Tax -2.9 -0.1 Net income/loss 15.3 -15.4

Balance Sheet ASSETS (in millions of euros)

Assets FY 2025 FY 2024 Intangible Assets 0 0.1 Property, plant and equipment 4.5 4.8 Financial assets 0 0 Fixed assets 4.5 4.9 Supplies 0 0.5 Receivables and other assets 0.3 0.9 Cash on hand, bank balances 1.0 1.7 Current assets 1.3 3.2 Deferred revenue 0.1 0 Deferred tax assets 0.0 0.1 Total Assets 5.9 8.2

Balance Sheet LIABILITIES and EQUITY (in millions of euros)

Liabilities and Equity FY 2025 FY2024 Share capital 1,8 1.8 Capital reserves 43.4 42.3 Retained earnings 0.7 0.7 Net loss -55.7 -70.9 Equity -9.8 -26.2 Investment grants 0.2 0.2 Provisions 3.4 0.9 Bonds 3.0 0 Liabilities to banks 8.4 28.2 Advance payments received 0 0.5 Trade payables 0.2 1.7 Other Liabilities 0.6 2.8 Total Liabilities 12.1 33.2 Total Liabilities and Equity 5.9 8.2

Note: All figures for 2025 are preliminary and rounded. The results for the full year 2025 will be published on April 22, 2026.

Note:

The Company will make use of the prospectus exemptions under Article 1(4)(db) and Article 1.5(ba) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (“Prospectus Regulation”), as amended, in connection with the offering of the New Shares and the admission of the New Shares to trading on the Vienna Stock Exchange. The document required for this purpose pursuant to Annex IX of the Prospectus Regulation will be filed in electronic form with the Financial Market Authority (FMA), as the competent authority of the home Member State, prior to the commencement of the public offering and will be made available to the public at the same time as it is filed with the FMA on the website www.marinomed.com.

About Marinomed Biotech AG

Marinomed Biotech AG is an Austrian, science-based biotech company with a growing development pipeline. The Company develops innovative patent-protected products based on the Marinosolv® platform. The Marinosolv® technology improves the solubility and bioavailability of hardly soluble compounds and is used to develop new therapeutics for autoreactive immune disorders. The Company is headquartered in Korneuburg, Austria, and is listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange (VSE:MARI). For further information, please visit: https://www.marinomed.com.

For further inquiries contact:

Marinomed Biotech AG

PR: Luca Horinek

IR.: Tobias Meister

T: +43 2262 90300 158

E-Mail: pr@marinomed.com

E-Mail: ir@marinomed.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are based on current views, expectations and projections of the management of Marinomed Biotech AG about future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those described in, or expressed or implied by, such statements. The current views, expectations and projections of the management of Marinomed Biotech AG may be identified by the context of such statements or words such as “anticipate,” “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “project” and “target”. Forward-looking statements are only valid as of the date they are made and Marinomed Biotech AG does not assume any obligation to update, review or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. Marinomed, Marinosolv® and Carragelose® are registered trademarks of Marinomed Biotech AG. These trademarks may be owned or licensed in select locations only.