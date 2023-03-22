|
Marinus : FDA Grants Orphan Drug Designation To Ganaxolone For Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome Treatment
(RTTNews) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted orphan drug designation to ganaxolone for the treatment of Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS), Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) said in a statement on Wednesday.
Marinus expects to initiate a multiple ascending dose study of a second generation ganaxolone formulation in the second quarter of 2023 and is planning to finalize the clinical program design for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome in the second half of this year.
Lennox-Gastaut syndrome is a severe form of epilepsy that begins in childhood with neurodevelopmental impairment and intractable atonic, tonic and generalized seizures.
