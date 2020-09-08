|
08.09.2020 22:01:00
Marinus Pharmaceuticals to Participate at Three Upcoming Investor Healthcare Conferences
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNS), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders, today announced that management will present at the Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Healthcare Conference, H.C Wainwright Virtual Global Investment Conference and Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference during the week of September 14.
Additional details can be found below:
H.C. Wainwright Virtual Global Investment Conference
Date: Tuesday, September 15
Time: 12:00 noon Eastern Time
Presenter: Ed Smith, Chief Financial Officer, and Dr. Joseph Hulihan, Chief Medical Officer
Link to webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/hcw7/register.aspx?conf=hcw7&page=mrns
Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Healthcare Conference
Date: Tuesday, September 15
Time: 1:15 pm Eastern Time
Presenter: Dr. Scott Braunstein, Chief Executive Officer, and Ed Smith, Chief Financial Officer
Link to webcast: https://morganstanley.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1362519&tp_key=5ef6204e02
Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference
Date: Thursday, September 17
Time: 2:00 pm Eastern Time
Presenter: Dr. Scott Braunstein, Chief Executive Officer, and Ed Smith, Chief Financial Officer
Link to webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2495/37404
About Marinus Pharmaceuticals
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Ganaxolone is a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that acts on a well-characterized target in the brain known to have anti-seizure, anti-depressant and anti-anxiety effects.
Ganaxolone is being developed in IV and oral dose forms intended to maximize therapeutic reach to adult and pediatric patient populations in both acute and chronic care settings. Marinus has conducted the first ever Phase 3 pivotal trial in children with CDKL5 deficiency disorder and is conducting a Phase 2 trial in tuberous sclerosis complex, as well as a Phase 2 biomarker-driven proof-of-concept trial in PCDH19-related epilepsy. The company intends to initiate a Phase 3 trial in status epilepticus. For more information visit www.marinuspharma.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200908005959/en/
