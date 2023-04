Mario's Massive Movie Looks Like a Game Changer for Nintendo

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

"Oh, yeah, Mario Time!"The iconic video game character is smashing box office records with The Super Mario Bros. Movie, a nostalgic animated adventure that sent family audiences racing to theaters. The film's opening weekend collected an eye-popping $205 million in domestic ticket sales and $377 million globally.That's not just great numbers for a theatrical release after the COVID-19 pandemic, but a chart-topping performance across all eras of Hollywood history. It's the highest-grossing debut for an animated movie ever, and the biggest worldwide opening ever for an animated title -- yes, ahead of every single Disney (NYSE: DIS) title.