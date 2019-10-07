NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pianist Marjan Kiepura shares his acclaimed Frederic Chopin CD entitled, "Images of a Homeland," on YouTube in anticipation of the 210th birthday celebration on March 1, 2020 of this great composer.

There are 14 Mazurkas, 3 Waltzes including the "L'Adieu" Waltz; E-Flat Nocturne Op. 9, No. 2, Prelude No. 15 "Raindrop" and the Polonaise Op. 40, No. 1 in A Major, "Military." YouTube visitors can listen to the CD, or click on the Playlist for individual tracks. Prior uploads to YouTube by Marjan are performances with verbal introductions of Chopin works in 2011 and 2018, below.

The complete CD released in 2000, is available from http://www.cdbaby.com or http://www.patriamusic.com.

Marjan Kiepura, who has made a particular specialty of Chopin's Mazurkas over many years, believes they provide the key to Chopin's personality and in particular, to his idiomatic Polish traits. Marjan's own family connection to Chopin has been informed by his illustrious parents, the singers Marta Eggerth and the celebrated Polish tenor Jan Kiepura, both of whom sang Chopin repertoire.

