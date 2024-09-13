|
13.09.2024 11:45:00
Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Loading Up on Stocks Again; Here Are the 6 Stocks She Just Bought
While election season is keeping politicians occupied along with their regular legislative duties, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican from Georgia, hasn't lost focus on adding to her stock portfolio. The representative from the Peach State steadfastly picked up new positions throughout the past few months, demonstrating interest in everything from artificial intelligence (AI) stocks to Vanguard funds.In the latest go-round, Greene, increased her AI exposure in a variety of ways, picking up shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). While Greene didn't disclose the exact amount that she invested in each of the stocks, her regulatory filing reveals that each transaction was valued between $1,001 and $15,000.Reviewing her stock purchases over the past few months, investors will find that Greene clearly has a penchant for artificial intelligence stocks -- in particular, "Magnificent Seven" stocks. In fact, in her latest round of buying activity, Greene was building larger positions in stocks she had already purchased. Greene scooped up shares of Alphabet, Amazon, and Nvidia on Sept. 3, having bought the same stocks on Aug. 21. Greene didn't disclose her motivation for the move, but it's possible that she sensed a buying opportunity. Alphabet, Amazon, and Nvidia fell 5%, 2%, and 16%, respectively, between Aug. 21 and Sept. 3.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Heremehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Heremehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerErholung setzt sich fort: ATX und DAX schließen im Plus -- US-Börsen letztlich in Grün -- Hang Seng schlussendlich höher
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchten im Freitagshandel Zuschläge. Die US-Börsen notierten am Freitag höher. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte zeigten zum Wochenschluss keine einheitliche Tendenz.