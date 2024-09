Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Loading Up on Stocks Again; Here Are the 6 Stocks She Just Bought

While election season is keeping politicians occupied along with their regular legislative duties, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican from Georgia, hasn't lost focus on adding to her stock portfolio. The representative from the Peach State steadfastly picked up new positions throughout the past few months, demonstrating interest in everything from artificial intelligence (AI) stocks to Vanguard funds.In the latest go-round, Greene, increased her AI exposure in a variety of ways, picking up shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). While Greene didn't disclose the exact amount that she invested in each of the stocks, her regulatory filing reveals that each transaction was valued between $1,001 and $15,000.Reviewing her stock purchases over the past few months, investors will find that Greene clearly has a penchant for artificial intelligence stocks -- in particular, "Magnificent Seven" stocks. In fact, in her latest round of buying activity, Greene was building larger positions in stocks she had already purchased. Greene scooped up shares of Alphabet, Amazon, and Nvidia on Sept. 3, having bought the same stocks on Aug. 21. Greene didn't disclose her motivation for the move, but it's possible that she sensed a buying opportunity. Alphabet, Amazon, and Nvidia fell 5%, 2%, and 16%, respectively, between Aug. 21 and Sept. 3.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool