Marjorie Taylor Greene Just Loaded Up on Stocks: Here Are the 6 She Bought

Sometimes politicians seem to have an uncanny ability to beat the market. In recognition of this, many investors outside of the Beltway pay particular attention to the trades of our senators and representatives -- like those of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga.Last week, Greene submitted a regulatory filing that revealed six recent stock purchases: Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT), Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW), Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI), and Southern Company (NYSE: SO). It's not clear how much Greene invested in each of the stocks, though each transaction was valued between $1,001 and $15,000. Greene sits on the Oversight and Reform Committee as well as the Homeland Security Committee.While Greene hasn't provided an explanation regarding the motivation behind her recent stock purchases, there are some likely reasons why she clicked the buy button on some of these names. For one, Advanced Micro Devices and Apple are leading tech stocks that provide exposure to artificial intelligence (AI) -- something that's red-hot right now.Continue reading