MARK J. NELSON, FORMER BEYOND MEAT CFO, TO JOIN ATLIS MOTOR VEHICLES BOARD OF DIRECTORS

MESA, Ariz., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlis Motor Vehicles (ATLIS), a startup mobility technology company, announced today the addition of Mark J. Nelson to the company's board of directors. Nelson most recently served as the chief financial officer, chief operating officer, treasurer and secretary of Beyond Meat, Inc. (Nasdaq: BYND) and led the effort to take the company public in May 2019.

He brings 30 years of experience and insight in the consumer, technology, and life sciences markets to the ATLIS board and has a strong track record of value creation for businesses ranging from $10 million to more than $1 billion.

2022 is slated to be a year of tremendous growth for ATLIS as the company begins battery production, plans to deliver battery packs to customers, and marches toward the start of production of the ATLIS XT pickup. The company is strategically adding new board members with varying perspectives.

"As ATLIS grows, building out a Board of Directors with a breadth of experience is critical for success," said Annie Pratt. "Mark's expertise in capital raises, public company readiness, and the process of going public will be invaluable."

Nelson has held senior financial roles at several organizations, including chief financial officer of Biolase, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIOL), a medical device company, and Farmer Bros. Co. (Nasdaq: FARM), a manufacturer and distributor of coffee and foodservice products. He was also chief accounting officer at Newport Corporation, a former publicly-traded optical technology company, and various finance roles of progressing responsibility at Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) and C. R. Bard, Inc. He began his career at General Electric (NYSE: GE) and went on to become the founder and CEO of Western Energy Services, Inc., a startup solar company engaged in residential thermal contracting.

Nelson joins Britt E. Ide as an independent director on the ATLIS Board of Directors, which also includes ATLIS founder and CEO, Mark Hanchett, and ATLIS president, Annie Pratt.

He also currently serves on the boards of directors for SnapDNA, Hungryroot, Local Bounti Corporation (Nasdaq: LOCL) and The Real Good Food Company (Nasdaq: RGF).

ATLIS is a mobility technology company developing products that will power work. The ATLIS innovators are building an electric vehicle technology platform for heavy and light duty work trucks used in the agriculture, service, utility, and construction industries. To meet the towing and payload capabilities of legacy diesel-powered vehicles, ATLIS is developing proprietary battery technology and a modular system architecture capable of scaling to meet the specific needs of the all-electric vehicle. For more information, visit www.atlismotorvehicles.com .

