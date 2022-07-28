9 LP VINYL/6 CD BOX SET & DIGITAL HD/SD TO BE RELEASED ON OCTOBER 7, 2022

LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark Knopfler - The Studio Albums 2009-2018, a 9 LP vinyl/6 CD boxset & digital SD/HD, will be released on October 7 by UMe/EMI, gathering together the second half of his solo songbook with his more recent studio albums, to add to last year's '96 – 2007 collection. The box will include Get Lucky (2009), Privateering (2012), Tracker (2015), and his latest release Down The Road Wherever (2018) plus a collection of studio b-sides and bonus tracks and two previously unreleased songs – "Back In The Day" and "Precious Voice From Heaven." The audio quality has been overseen by the original mastering engineer Bob Ludwig at Gateway Mastering, while vinyl was cut by Bernie Grundman. You can pre-order/pre-save the album HERE.

"The Mark Knopfler songbook, since the Dire Straits years, is literally and pleasingly all over the map, and yet without any sense of an album being a miscellany – being merely the next thing Mark Knopfler comes up with. Cohesion seems instinctual to him, both as a writer and a guitar player. He has his subjects, as any writer luckily will – youth and aging (often his own), the working grind, the demi-monde, the louche, wandering life of the road, women and love, history, literature, The North of England, Geordie issues. All of these preoccupations get fused into songs – melodies, stories (always stories), settings, characters, dictions, breathtaking guitar virtuosity burning hot from within – which seem always to come round to being about seeking grace; a real-time, minor key, on-the-ground grace. And also frequently about not finding it."

Richard Ford

Mark Knopfler, singer-songwriter, record producer, and composer, is one of the most successful musicians the UK has ever produced and is often cited as one of the greatest guitarists of all time. He first came to prominence in the 80s as the leader of Dire Straits, who created many of the signature songs of the era including "Sultans Of Swing," "Money For Nothing," "Romeo And Juliet," and "Walk Of Life." Dire Straits last toured in 1992 and Mark set off on a new path as a solo artist. In the ensuing years, Knopfler has released nine solo albums of sophisticated rootsy rock and has continued to sell out tours across the globe with his band, delighting audiences wherever he goes. Over the years, Mark has written the music for several films, including Local Hero, Cal, The Princess Bride, Last Exit To Brooklyn, and Wag The Dog, and has played and recorded with many artists, including Bob Dylan, Van Morrison, Tina Turner, Randy Newman, and the late Chet Atkins.

The new live musical version ofLocal Hero, with new music and lyrics by Mark, will be staged at Chichester Festival Theatre from October 8 – November 19, 2022.

Mark Knopfler – The Studio Albums 2009-2018 will be available in two physical formats – 9LP and 6CD – and a digital equivalent in both SD and HD.

Format: 9LP Boxset

9LP collection pressed on 180g black vinyl and housed in a rigid outer slipcase.

Includes 5 embossed art prints of each of the original covers.

LP 1 & 2: Get Lucky

LP 3 & 4: Privateering

LP 5 & 6: Tracker

LP 7 & 8: Down The Road Wherever

LP 9: Back In The Day: The Bonus Tracks 2009-2018

LP Track List

Get Lucky – LP 1 &2:

Side One

Border Reiver

Hard Shoulder

You Can't Beat The House

Before Gas And TV

Side Two

Monteleone

Cleaning My Gun

The Car Was The One

Remembrance Day

Side Three

Get Lucky

So Far From The Clyde

Piper To The End

Side Four: Even Luckier – Extra Tracks

Early Bird

Time In The Sun

Pulling Down The Ride

Home Boy

Good As Gold

Privateering – LP 3 & 4:

Side One

Redbud Tree

Haul Away

Don't Forget Your Hat

Privateering

Miss You Blues

Side Two:

Corned Beef City

Go, Love

Hot Or What

Yon Two Crows

Seattle

Side Three:

Kingdom Of Gold

Got To Have Something

Radio City Serenade

I Used To Could

Gator Blood

Side Four:

Bluebird

Dream Of The Drowned Submariner

Blood And Water

Today Is Okay

After The Beanstalk

Tracker – LP 5 & 6:

Side One

Laughs And Jokes And Drinks And Smokes

Basil

River Towns

Skydiver

Side Two

Mighty Man

Broken Bones

Long Cool Girl

Side Three

Lights Of Taormina

Silver Eagle

Beryl

Wherever I Go

Side Four:

.38 Special

My Heart Has Never Changed

Terminal Of Tribute To

Heart Of Oak

Time Will End All Sorrow

Oklahoma Ponies

Down The Road Wherever – LP 7 & 8:

Side One

Trapper Man

Back On The Dance Floor

Nobody's Child

Nobody Does That

Side Two

Good On You Son

Floating Away

One Song At A Time

Heavy Up

Side Three

Slow Learner

Just A Boy Away From Home

My Bacon Roll

When You Leave

Side Four

Matchstick Man

Drovers' Road

Every Heart In The Room

Don't Suck Me In

Sky And Water

Back In The Day: The Bonus Tracks 2009-2018 – LP 9:

Side One:

Occupation Blues

River Of Grog

Follow The Ribbon

Your Perfect Song

Side Two:

Precious Voice From Heaven – PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED

Back In The Day – PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED

Rear View Mirror

Pale Imitation

Format: 6CD Boxset

6CD collection in a clamshell-style box.

Original studio albums are housed in gatefold sleeves with lyric sheets.

Bonus disc in single sleeve wallet with lyrics insert.

Plus 5 art cards

CD Tracklist:

Mark Knopfler– The Studio Albums 2009-2018will be released on October 7, 2022.

