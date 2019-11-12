Mark Sanzenbacher's new book "Project Innovation" beholds insightful guidelines to improve one's projects through innovatory practice and mindset.

REESEVILLE, Wis., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mark Sanzenbacher, PMP, a successful project leader and a certified project management professional, has completed his new book "Project Innovation": an educational account that teaches readers perspectives that lead to a progressive business.

Author Sanzenbacher desires to instill the importance of inventiveness and initiative to further one's self toward a more successful business dealing: "Are you facing a project problem that your current practices and technology cannot solve? Are the time horizons of your projects getting shorter but the means to accomplish it have not changed? If you answered yes to either question, then you need to innovate on the project level. Why? Your company wants to be more competitive and will reduce the timelines of projects to fit more within the fiscal year. Your customers need to have more flexible solutions from the companies they do business with. Or, your industry is moving in a direction that your company is not heading in. These situations require the project leader to become adept at managing grassroots innovation on their projects. Books and blogs abound on the corporate innovator and how your company can have the next hot thing. But there is very little in the way of writing regarding bottom-up innovation, and there is very little material out there for the project leader to navigate this path of innovation. This book takes the conversation to a new level, to one where the largest impact of innovation is felt; at the project level. We will discuss innovation through the eyes of the project leader and the project team since this book was written for project leaders by a project leader!"

Published by Page Publishing, Mark Sanzenbacher, PMP's puissant masterpiece is a pivotal course which individuals must know to be better managers of their professional and personal lives.

Readers who wish to experience this efficacious work can purchase "Project Innovation" at bookstores everywhere or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

