Mark Simonian Joins The Consello Group as a Partner in Consello's Merchant Banking Business

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Consello, the specialized financial services advisory and strategic investing platform, continues to grow its investment banking offering, today announcing the appointment of Mark Simonian as a Global Merchant Banking Partner. Mr. Simonian has more than 35 years of experience as an investment banker, with a focus on the technology, media and telecommunications (TMT) sector.

"We are delighted to formally welcome Mark to our firm," said Declan Kelly, Chairman and CEO of The Consello Group. "Mark is one of the most respected investment banking professionals on Wall Street, with deep expertise in the TMT space. As we continue to expand our capabilities to best meet the needs of our clients, Mark's knowledge, experience and leadership capabilities will further enhance Consello's commitment to deliver thoughtful, market-leading financial advisory services."

Prior to Consello, Mr. Simonian was Chairman of Global TMT Investment Banking at Credit Suisse, where he also previously served as Global Co-Head of the TMT Group. Mark served on the Global Operating Committee of Credit Suisse's Investment Banking and Capital Markets Division and on the Division's Investment Banking Committee.

Prior to his time at Credit Suisse, Mr. Simonian was the Vice Chairman and Co-Head of Global TMT at Citigroup and its predecessor, Salomon Smith Barney. Mr. Simonian was also one of four principals in ECE Management that partnered with Goldman Sachs Capital Partners to acquire, build and operate Diamond Cable Communications, at the time the UK's fifth largest cable television company.

Mr. Simonian's client work spans multiple geographies and has extended across the TMT space, including cable television, telecom infrastructure and data center sectors (working on both funding the growth of and then later consolidation of those areas); wireless consolidation; and a wide range of strategic activity in the media and entertainment space.

