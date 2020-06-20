Mark Wiseman Named Chair of AIMCo Board of Directors

EDMONTON, AB, June 19, 2020 /CNW/ - Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo) today announced the appointment and designation of Mark Wiseman as a Director and Chair of the Board of Directors effective July 1, 2020, upon the completion of current Chair Richard Bird's second three-year term as a member of the AIMCo Board. This announcement follows the signing of the Order in Council, O.C. 186/2020, by the Lieutenant Governor of Alberta.

"On behalf of my fellow directors, I welcome Mark Wiseman to AIMCo's Board. Mark's accomplishments in investment management, his strategic thinking and leadership make him an excellent choice to Chair this Board," said Mr. Bird. "I am honoured to have had the opportunity to serve on the Board and I thank everyone at AIMCo — and Albertans — for their support."

"I look forward to working with my fellow directors as AIMCo continues to serve its clients for the long term," said Mr. Wiseman. "I, along with members of the board and employees of AIMCo, would like to thank Richard for his service to the province during his two three-year terms. He has offered a steady and experienced hand in guiding the organization's strong governance and investment decision-making."

Mr. Bird has continued the tradition of exceptional chairs leading AIMCo. His efforts over the past six years as a member of AIMCo's Board of Directors, the last three as Board Chair, have strengthened the independence of the organization, while fostering closer alignment to its clients.

At the request of the incoming Board Chair, in order to ensure a smooth transition, Mr. Bird will stay on as a consultant to the Board for the transition period at a salary of $1.00.

Biographical Notes

Mark Wiseman is a leading investment manager and experienced corporate executive. He was formerly President and CEO of Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board. He was Global Head of Active Equities for BlackRock, Inc. and Chairman of BlackRock Alternative Investors, and also served as Chair of the firm's Global Investment Committee and on its Global Executive Committee.

Previously, Mr. Wiseman was responsible for the private equity fund and co-investment program at the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan; was an officer with Harrowston Inc., a publicly traded Canadian merchant bank; and a lawyer with Sullivan & Cromwell, practicing in New York and Paris. He also served as a law clerk to Madam Justice Beverley McLachlin at the Supreme Court of Canada.

Mr. Wiseman was a member of the Advisory Council on Economic Growth, which advised the Canadian Finance Minister on economic policies to achieve long-term sustainable growth.

Mr. Wiseman holds a Bachelor of Arts from Queen's University and a law degree and Masters in Business Administration from the University of Toronto. He was also a Fulbright Scholar at Yale University, where he obtained a Master of Laws. He is a certified member of the Canadian Institute of Corporate Directors.

He serves on the board of several non-profit organizations, including Alpine Canada, the United Way of Greater Toronto, Sinai Health Services, the Capital Markets Institute and the Dean's Advisory Board at the Rotman School of Management, the University of Toronto's graduate business school.

As part of a demonstrated history of giving back to the communities in which he lives and works Mr. Wiseman will be donating his compensation as Chair of the Board to the United Way to assist communities across Alberta.

About Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo)

AIMCo is one of Canada's largest and most diversified institutional investment managers with more than $110 billion of assets under management. The organization's mandate is to maximize risk adjusted net investment returns in a manner responsive to the needs and expectations of its 30 Alberta-based pension, endowment, government, and specialty fund clients.

Established as a Crown corporation on January 1, 2008, AIMCo is operationally independent — operating on commercial principles and at arms length from the Government of Alberta — yet strategically aligned with the Province as shareholder. The organization is committed to the highest standards of corporate governance including an independent, highly-qualified and diverse Board of Directors that draws on global experience to provide meaningful guidance and oversight to the organization.

