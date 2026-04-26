Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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26.04.2026 16:48:00
Mark Your Calendar -- the SpaceX IPO Should Occur by This Date
It's official: SpaceX has filed confidential paperwork with regulators to stage an initial public offering (IPO) later this year. Reports suggest the company will be valued at as much as $1.75 trillion. It's expected to raise between $50 billion and $75 billion in fresh capital.Surprisingly, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk -- who is also the CEO of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) -- reportedly wants to make sure plenty of everyday retail investors are able to invest in the SpaceX IPO. Most big companies allocate just 5% to 10% of IPO shares to smaller retail investors. But SpaceX's CFO expects to allocate up to 30% of the share sale to retail investors. "Retail is going to be a critical part of this and a bigger part than any IPO in history," is what SpaceX CFO Bret Johnsen said in an interal metting in early April, according to Reuters. "[T]hose are folks that have been incredibly supportive of us and of Elon for a long time," he added, "and we want to make sure that we recognize that."Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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