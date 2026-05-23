Nuscale Power Aktie
WKN DE: A3DK09 / ISIN: US67079K1007
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23.05.2026 19:00:00
Mark Your Calendar: NuScale Power Could Be a Very Different Stock by Aug. 31
NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR) stock has huge potential. Interest in nuclear energy is skyrocketing thanks to soaring energy demand from artificial intelligence (AI) companies, which in turn rely on energy-intensive data center infrastructure. In the coming years, trillions of dollars will be spent scaling additional data center infrastructure, adding ever more demand for clear, reliable energy sources like nuclear. NuScale is taking a novel approach to nuclear. Instead of building massive power plants -- what experts typically call conventional nuclear power plants -- NuScale specializes in small modular reactors, or SMRs. SMRs are quicker and cheaper to build, meaning they can meet AI's rising energy demands more immediately than conventional plants. And because SMRs are modular, they can be added to in the future, meaning their small initial size isn't a permanent limiting factor for energy generation capacity. In 2023, NuScale became the first company in the U.S. to have an SMR design approved for construction. Afterward, the company signed a major deal with ENTRA1 and the Tennessee Valley Authority for a 6-gigawatt SMR system to serve the eastern U.S. But the company also has projects abroad, such as its 462-megawatt project in Romania.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Nuscale Power Corp Registered Shs
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25.02.26
|Ausblick: Nuscale Power präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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11.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Nuscale Power gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)