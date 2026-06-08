Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
08.06.2026 12:45:00
Mark Your Calendar: SpaceX Could Be a Very Different Stock After June 12
SpaceX is reportedly targeting an initial public offering on June 12. With the share price targeted at $135, the target valuation is expected to be around $1.77 trillion, with the sale raising up to $75 billion in new capital. There are ways to buy SpaceX stock today. But the easiest way to gain exposure is simply to buy shares once they become publicly available.A growing number of experts, however, are warning investors not to participate in the IPO. Instead, they believe the best opportunity to buy SpaceX shares is after the June 12 IPO. And there's one major reason why.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!