Mark Your Calendars: 20 Days Until the Iconic Far Hills Race Meeting's 101-Running

New Jersey's Largest Steeplechase Event is Coming Soon with All New Experiences for Racegoers

FAR HILLS, N.J., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Far Hills Race Meeting, New Jersey's premier steeplechase event, is celebrating its 101st running on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. For the first time in its history, this year's event will hold a sixth race program in honor of the late John Forbes, a fixture at Monmouth Park for 40 years as a trainer and past President of the New Jersey Thoroughbred Horsemen's Association called the John Forbes Memorial Race.

Every year, Far Hills Race Meeting draws thousands of attendees to watch thrilling steeplechase races, while also enjoying tailgating at the many parking reservation areas, strolls through the vendor village and sampling in a wide variety of tasty options from different food trucks.

At this year's Far Hills Race Meeting, jockeys will compete for purses totaling $575,000–the highest on the steeplechase circuit for 2022.The Far Hills Race Meeting Association increased the purse of the American Grand National by $100,000, giving it a bump from $150,000 to $250,000 for the 2022 edition. The Grand National, one of five Grade I fixtures on the NSA scheduled this year, will be called by the iconic Larry Collmus and will be televised by the New York Racing Association (NYRA) and FOX Sports, producers of America's Day at the Races.

Over the past 100 years, the Far Hills Race Meeting has generated more than $18 million for local healthcare organizations. This year, Far Hills Race Meeting will raise funds for its long-time local, healthcare nonprofits, including:

"Race day is coming, and we are excited to have the Far Hills Race Meeting family and friends gather, once again, for the premier steeplechase," said Guy Torsilieri, chairman of the Far Hills Race Meeting. "This year, as always, we are grateful to support our partner charities while also marking 101 years of world-class racing. We are proud of our roots in the community and will always look to build long-lasting memories and relationships for generations to come."

Ron Kennedy, chairman of the Far Hills Race Meeting, adds, "It is great to reach 101 years of tradition here at Far Hills Race Meeting. We have worked hard over the years to ensure our charitable efforts are improving community health and outcomes in the region. We're honored to welcome our Far Hills family back for another year of making FHRM history."

About Far Hills Race Meeting

Far Hills Race Meeting is New Jersey's premier social and sporting event. For a century, the annual gathering has attracted a large fan base with audiences locally, nationally and globally who return, year after year, to watch the world's finest steeplechases, reconnect with family and friends, network, support worthy causes and make memories to last a lifetime. Over the years, Far Hills Race Meeting has given more than $18 million to support local health-care organizations. For more information, visit www.farhillsrace.org.

