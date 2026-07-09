Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
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09.07.2026 05:15:00
Mark Zuckerberg Admitted AI Agents "Hasn't Really Accelerated" as Meta Stock Dropped 5%
Meta (NASDAQ: META) CEO Mark Zuckerberg held a town-hall meeting with his staff. And if the leaks from that meeting are true, he basically said that his company needs more time to make its artificial intelligence (AI) investments work. Investors were not pleased, sending the stock sharply lower on the news. This could be a big deal.In a similar fashion to the internet-driven dot-com bubble, investors have been rewarding just about any mention of artificial intelligence. Just like during the dot-com bubble, when companies happily appended ".com" to their names, you have companies leaning into the AI theme. OpenAI, though not public (yet), is perhaps the prime example. But every company that invests in AI won't end up a winner.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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