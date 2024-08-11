|
11.08.2024 20:23:00
Mark Zuckerberg Has a Bold Vision for Meta's Chatbot. Is the Stock a Buy Based on What We've Seen So Far?
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) has billions of active users across all of its platforms. Between WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger, it has a huge user base that it can test new products and services on. Its Threads platform grew to over 100 million users in less than five days after launching last year, largely due to it being incredibly easy for Instagram users to try it out. The company looks to be leveraging its users once again to help it jump on the next big bandwagon: artificial intelligence (AI). CEO Mark Zuckerberg sees it as a huge opportunity, and while Meta may be a bit late to the game, it has some ambitious targets ahead. And if it achieves them, that could make an already hot stock even better.Artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT has been publicly available since November 2022 and it has ignited a lot of excitement around AI and how it can transform how people do tasks and potentially even eliminate the need for certain jobs. There are reportedly 200 million monthly active users on ChatGPT. But Zuckerberg thinks Meta's AI can surpass that -- before the end of the year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
