Mark Zuckerberg Just Made a Stunning Prediction. Is Meta Platforms Now a Must-Own AI Stock?

Despite its focus on its LLaMa large language model and new devices like Ray-Ban smart glasses, discussions revolving around investments in top artificial intelligence (AI) stocks have mostly excluded Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META).Instead, Nvidia is considered the clear leader in AI hardware, while the financial media has portrayed Microsoft and Alphabet as battling for supremacy in user-facing AI , including chatbots like ChatGPT and Gemini, cloud infrastructure, and productivity software.But Meta is proving that potential investors can't continue ignoring its advances in the AI space. The stock has soared since the generative AI race began with the launch of ChatGPT, and it has outpaced its peers in the "Magnificent Seven", like Microsoft and Alphabet, in revenue growth over the last four quarters.