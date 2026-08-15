Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
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15.08.2026 11:00:00
Mark Zuckerberg Just Wrote a 6,500-Word Manifesto on the Future of AI, and Did Not Mention Crypto Once. Here's What He's Missing.
The new 6,500-word manifesto ("The Future is for Everyone") on artificial intelligence (AI) from Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg lays out a bright, shiny future in which personal super-intelligence is the status quo. All individuals will have access to artificial intelligence, and no tech giant will reign supreme due to a new focus on decentralization.Here's what the AI manifesto didn't mention: crypto or decentralized blockchain networks. Was this just an oversight? Or does Zuckerberg really think that crypto and blockchain technology can play no meaningful role in the build-out of super-powerful AI?The omission of crypto and blockchain seems odd. After all, crypto is rooted in the same type of open-source, decentralized ethos that Zuckerberg describes in his thought piece.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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