12.02.2026 23:34:20

Mark Zuckerberg Latest Billionaire To Relocate To Florida Amid California Wealth Tax Push

(RTTNews) - Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has purchased a waterfront mansion in Miami's exclusive "Billionaire Bunker" on Indian Creek, joining a growing number of California billionaires moving to Florida amid tax concerns.

Zuckerberg is the latest high-profile tech leader to relocate, following the footsteps of others like Jeff Bezos, Tom Brady, and Peter Thiel.

The move comes as California continues to push a 5% wealth tax on its ultra-wealthy residents. Florida, on the other hand, has no state income tax, making it an attractive destination for those looking to reduce their tax burden.

Zuckerberg's purchase of a massive waterfront property in the exclusive Indian Creek community, known as the "Billionaire Bunker," further solidifies the trend of Silicon Valley's elite flocking to the Sunshine State.

