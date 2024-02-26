|
26.02.2024 08:11:00
Mark Zuckerberg On A Mission To Outdo Apple Vision Pro? Meta CEO Reportedly Eyes South Korean Collaboration For 'Extended Reality' Headset
Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is reportedly heading to South Korea to discuss a potential partnership with LG Electronics Inc. (OTC: LGEIY) (OTC: LGEJY) for a new extended reality or XR headset.What Happened: Zuckerberg is set to meet with LG CEO Cho Joo-wan in Seoul on Feb. 28 to discuss the joint development and launch of an XR headset, reported Korean Economic Daily on Sunday. This visit marks Zuckerberg’s first trip to South Korea in a decade and is primarily focused on XR headsets.The companies are expected to officially announce their partnership for the XR headset’s joint development. The product is slated for release in the first half of 2025, to possibly outperform Apple's first-generation mixed-reality headset Vision Pro, in terms of performance.See Also: Meta, Apple The Most Underappreciated AI Plays In The Market? ...Full story available on Benzinga.comWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Benzinga
