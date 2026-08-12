Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
|
12.08.2026 02:34:00
Mark Zuckerberg Published His Superintelligence Manifesto Monday Morning. Meta Still Trades at 18 Times Forward Earnings.
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) CEO Mark Zuckerberg posted a letter on the company's newsroom Monday titled "The Future is for Everyone." It comes as close as anything the company has published to a mission statement for its enormous artificial intelligence (AI) budget. "The defining questions of our age," he wrote, "are who will have access to superintelligence and what will we direct it toward."His answer is to give the technology to everyone. The same day, Meta released Muse Glimmer, a family of open-weight models small enough to run on a laptop. Zuckerberg said the weights of Muse Spark 1.2, the company's most advanced model, will follow -- meaning the public can download the calculations that determine how the model behaves and use them freely.So the social media giant is giving away models it spends tens of billions of dollars developing. Is that a problem for shareholders -- or the plan working as intended? I lean toward the second answer, and the letter is why.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
Analysen zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|03.08.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.08.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.08.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.07.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|502,50
|-3,20%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Inflationsdaten: ATX beendet Handel mit Gewinnen -- DAX geht nach Rekord schwächer in den Feierabend -- US-Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen schließlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte zur Wochenmitte Gewinne. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte zu Verlusten. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich uneinheitlich. In Fernost zeigten sich die Börsen am Mittwoch uneinheitlich.