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WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027

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12.08.2026 02:34:00

Mark Zuckerberg Published His Superintelligence Manifesto Monday Morning. Meta Still Trades at 18 Times Forward Earnings.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) CEO Mark Zuckerberg posted a letter on the company's newsroom Monday titled "The Future is for Everyone." It comes as close as anything the company has published to a mission statement for its enormous artificial intelligence (AI) budget. "The defining questions of our age," he wrote, "are who will have access to superintelligence and what will we direct it toward."His answer is to give the technology to everyone. The same day, Meta released Muse Glimmer, a family of open-weight models small enough to run on a laptop. Zuckerberg said the weights of Muse Spark 1.2, the company's most advanced model, will follow -- meaning the public can download the calculations that determine how the model behaves and use them freely.So the social media giant is giving away models it spends tens of billions of dollars developing. Is that a problem for shareholders -- or the plan working as intended? I lean toward the second answer, and the letter is why.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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