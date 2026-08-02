Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
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02.08.2026 12:15:00
Mark Zuckerberg Says He's Betting Big on AI Compute Even as Meta's Free Cash Flow Craters. Here's What Investors Should Watch.
Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) are down about 16% year to date as investors focus on the near-term cost of accelerating capital spending for artificial intelligence (AI).Even after an 18% year-over-year decline in trailing-12-month free cash flow, CEO Mark Zuckerberg is sticking with an aggressive AI compute build-out. "As AI usage in our products and businesses continues to ramp, we continue to invest aggressively in infrastructure to meet the demand," he said during the recent earnings call.At roughly 18 times forward earnings estimates, the valuation looks attractive. But for the stock to deliver meaningful upside, investors should track whether AI-driven spend is translating into measurable returns, such as stronger ad pricing and higher user engagement. The company may also have opportunities outside its core business to monetize this spending.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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