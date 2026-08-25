Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
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25.08.2026 16:34:01
Mark Zuckerberg Says Personal AI Will Be the Future. Here Are 2 Stocks That Could Benefit
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) has not performed well this year, partly due to the company's massive artificial intelligence (AI)-related investments, which have put pressure on profits and margins. However, the company's CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, remains unapologetically bullish on AI. A few weeks ago, he outlined his vision for the future of AI in an article posted on the company's website. One of Zuckerberg's goals is to give everyone highly capable personalized AI agents that work around the clock to help them achieve their goals.This short summary doesn't capture everything Zuckerberg said, and some may disagree with his overall view of the AI industry's trajectory. However, if he is right, several companies could be among the biggest winners of the ongoing AI revolution: Meta Platforms itself and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD). Here's why. Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
Analysen zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|03.08.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.08.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.08.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.07.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|492,95
|-0,69%