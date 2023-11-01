|
01.11.2023 10:51:00
Mark Zuckerberg Says That This Will Be "the Next Major Pillar" of Meta's Business -- and It's Not the Metaverse
What's the hottest FAANG stock on the market these days? It's not even close: Meta Platforms' (NASDAQ: META) shares have skyrocketed nearly 150% year to date, a gain that almost triples the performance of second-place Amazon.More people are actively using Meta's social media platforms. Advertisers are spending more money on them, too. The company's profits are soaring thanks to these trends, as well as Meta's focus on cutting costs.What's next for the tech giant? CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently weighed in on this question and, surprisingly, he didn't say the "next major pillar" of Meta's business would be the metaverse. Here's what has Zuckerberg excited at the moment. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
