Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
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19.07.2026 03:15:00
Mark Zuckerberg's Meta and Other Hyperscalers Face a Major Bottleneck. Here Are 2 Industrial Stocks That Will Benefit
In October 2025, Mark Zuckerberg's Meta (NASDAQ: META) announced plans to build a 2-gigawatt data center. By July 2026, that data center's capacity had been upgraded to 5 gigawatts. Meta isn't the only company building huge data centers; Space Exploration Corporation (NASDAQ: SPCX) is leasing out AI computing power from what it calls Colossus I and Colossus II. Building these giant facilities is creating a huge tailwind for some far less technologically driven stocks, including Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) and Eaton (NYSE: ETN).Caterpillar makes earth-moving equipment and provides on-site power generators. Both are important for building artificial intelligence data centers. They are massive structures, so Cat's construction equipment is in high demand. And the electricity these buildings use is an increasingly contentious issue, making on-site power that doesn't drain the grid a huge opportunity, as well. Cat is already benefiting, with revenues up 22% in the first quarter of 2026 and adjusted earnings higher by 30%.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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