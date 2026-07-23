Q2 Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A1XEYE / ISIN: US74736L1098
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23.07.2026 20:32:00
Mark Zuckerberg's Meta Is Expected to Report $60 Billion in Q2 Revenue on July 29. The Stock Has Recovered From a 20% Drawdown to Within 5% of Flat for the Year.
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) will deliver its second-quarter results on July 29, and the consensus expectation among Wall Street analysts following the company is that it will report roughly $60 billion in revenue, near the top of the company's own guidance range. The stock has quietly staged a comeback recently, clawing back from a slide of 20% earlier this year to within about 5% of where it started 2026.But the figure investors should really focus on is not the revenue line. It is what Mark Zuckerberg is doing with all the cash the ad machine generates.Behind the familiar story of Instagram and Facebook ads, Meta is transforming itself into something new: a compute provider. Zuckerberg has raised the company's 2026 capital spending plan to a staggering $125 billion to $145 billion, most of it aimed at building out AI data centers on a scale few companies can imagine. Meta is deploying more than 1 gigawatt of the custom chips it developed with Broadcom, alongside processors from Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Q2 Holdings Inc
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29.04.26
|Ausblick: Q2 verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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10.02.26
|Ausblick: Q2 präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)