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WKN DE: A0MJ2W / ISIN: JP3399760002
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29.07.2026 08:15:00
Mark Zuckerberg's Meta Is in Early Talks to Lease $10 Billion of AI Compute to Anthropic, a Potential New Revenue Stream That Could Justify Its Massive AI Spending
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) has underperformed broader equities over the past year. One of the most important reasons why is that although it has ramped up spending to capitalize on what it perceives as a large opportunity in artificial intelligence (AI), the market doesn't see it that way. Meta's increased spending could lead to lower profits and margins if it doesn't achieve the return on investment it expects, the argument goes. However, Meta Platforms' CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, remains unapologetically bullish on AI. Under his leadership, the company is reportedly working on a deal that could justify the billions it is pouring into the technology. Image source: The Motley Fool.Several weeks ago, reports surfaced suggesting that Meta Platforms was planning to launch a cloud business. The company is apparently looking to rent out excess AI computing capacity to other corporations. Now, Meta is reportedly in early talks to do exactly that with Anthropic, a leading AI company, although the deal is far from done and could still fall through. Anthropic builds large language models (LLMs) and is the corporation behind Claude, a family of LLMs that are arguably among the best on the market. Meta could sign a two-year, $10 billion deal to rent excess AI capacity to Anthropic.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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