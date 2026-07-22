Meta Platforms Aktie

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WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027

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22.07.2026 18:26:56

Mark Zuckerberg's Meta Is in Talks for a $10 Billion Anthropic Deal That Would Make Meta the Fourth Major Cloud Provider. Meta Stock Reports Q2 Earnings on July 29.

Investors have long known that Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) planned to continue growing through AI. Most investors assumed that it would leverage its massive data collection to train AI models in ways that its competitors could not precisely replicate.Hence, even though Meta has been a hyperscaler for years, it may have come as a surprise to some to hear that Mark Zuckerberg was also contemplating a move into leasing cloud computing capacity. Knowing that, investors will likely be watching Meta and its CEO closely when the company reports its Q2 earnings on July 29.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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