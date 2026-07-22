Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
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22.07.2026 18:26:56
Mark Zuckerberg's Meta Is in Talks for a $10 Billion Anthropic Deal That Would Make Meta the Fourth Major Cloud Provider. Meta Stock Reports Q2 Earnings on July 29.
Investors have long known that Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) planned to continue growing through AI. Most investors assumed that it would leverage its massive data collection to train AI models in ways that its competitors could not precisely replicate.Hence, even though Meta has been a hyperscaler for years, it may have come as a surprise to some to hear that Mark Zuckerberg was also contemplating a move into leasing cloud computing capacity. Knowing that, investors will likely be watching Meta and its CEO closely when the company reports its Q2 earnings on July 29.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
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20.07.26
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies belässt Meta auf 'Buy' - Ziel 825 Dollar (dpa-AFX)
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17.07.26
|Meta and Anthropic in talks for up to $10bn data centre deal (Financial Times)
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17.07.26
|S&P 500-Titel Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Meta Platforms (ex Facebook) von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
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15.07.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Meta Platforms (ex Facebook) legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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14.07.26
|Apple, Amazon, Meta, SK Hynix, Mercedes - Ausblick mit Egmond Haidt (NewsTool)
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14.07.26
|Apple, Amazon, Meta, SK Hynix, Mercedes - Ausblick mit Egmond Haidt (NewsTool)
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13.07.26
|Meta-Aktie: KI-Rechenzentrum in Louisiana wächst auf 50 Milliarden Dollar (finanzen.at)
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10.07.26
|Freitagshandel in New York: Letztendlich Gewinne im S&P 500 (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|21.07.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.07.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.07.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.07.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.07.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|21.07.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.07.26