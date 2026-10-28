Mark Zuckerberg's Meta Platforms Reported Negative Free Cash Flow for the First Time Since 2012. Here's Why That Milestone Matters for Shareholders.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) just gave investors a fresh update on its financial results. During the third quarter, the social media empire reported revenue of $64.6 billion, which soared 26% year over year. This marked the third straight quarter that the top line grew by more than 25%, an impressive feat given how massive the business is.

But the story continues to be how much money Meta Platforms is spending on artificial intelligence (AI) investments. Operating income fell 37%, compressing the operating margin from 40% in Q3 2025 to 20% in the latest quarter.

And in what was probably an unsurprising development, the company posted negative free cash flow (FCF) of $2.1 billion in Q3. This hasn't happened since 2012, the year that Meta Platforms, then called Facebook, went public. Here's what the FCF milestone means for shareholders.

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