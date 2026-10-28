Time Aktie

Time für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
28.10.2026 17:30:00

Mark Zuckerberg's Meta Platforms Reported Negative Free Cash Flow for the First Time Since 2012. Here's Why That Milestone Matters for Shareholders.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) just gave investors a fresh update on its financial results. During the third quarter, the social media empire reported revenue of $64.6 billion, which soared 26% year over year. This marked the third straight quarter that the top line grew by more than 25%, an impressive feat given how massive the business is.

But the story continues to be how much money Meta Platforms is spending on artificial intelligence (AI) investments. Operating income fell 37%, compressing the operating margin from 40% in Q3 2025 to 20% in the latest quarter.

And in what was probably an unsurprising development, the company posted negative free cash flow (FCF) of $2.1 billion in Q3. This hasn't happened since 2012, the year that Meta Platforms, then called Facebook, went public. Here's what the FCF milestone means for shareholders.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Time Inc When Issued

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Time Inc When Issued

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Meta Platforms (ex Facebook) 567,90 2,86% Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

25.10.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 43: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
25.10.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 43
24.10.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
24.10.26 KW 43: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
23.10.26 KW 43: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach EZB-Zinsentscheid: ATX schließt höher -- DAX schlussendlich über 26.000-Marke -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich mehrheitlich ab - Nikkei stark
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich im Handel am Donnerstag aufwärts. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierte ebenso in der Gewinnzone. Die US-Börsen bewegen sich in der Verlustzone. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag uneinheitlich zu.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen