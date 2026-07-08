Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
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08.07.2026 16:10:00
Mark Zuckerberg's Meta Stock Surged 9% on New Cloud Business Plan
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) started the month with a bang. Its shares climbed 9% on July 1 after the company revealed that it will begin leasing some of its surplus computing power to customers. The launch of this new cloud computing business was in line with earlier comments from CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who said on Meta's first-quarter earnings conference call that the social media giant could sell some of its capacity at a premium if it feels that it has overbuilt for its in-house needs.According to Bloomberg, Meta is still debating whether to offer AI models that run on its infrastructure, or simply sell direct access to computing power. Meta has developed its own large language models (LLMs), although they're primarily for internal use. Specifically, the company deploys these models to optimize its content recommendation engine, helping keep users on its sites longer, and to help advertisers better target and convert customers.Earlier this week, it introduced its first image generation model: Muse Image, which was developed by its Superintelligence Lab, and which will work in conjunction with its Muse Spark text model. Muse Image will help power Meta's advertiser-focused image generation tools to help marketers more easily create and adjust ad campaigns. Muse Image will be available to consumers for free on a limited basis, and Meta will also offer a monthly subscription. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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