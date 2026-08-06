Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
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06.08.2026 19:00:00
Mark Zuckerberg's Net Worth Dropped $18 Billion in a Single Day as Meta Stock Extended a Losing Streak. Is the Sell-Off Overdone?
Things are going from bad to worse for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META). The company already wasn't having a good year, but its second-quarter results, released on July 29, raised even more concerns for many investors and sent shares down about 8% after its update, wiping $18 billion from CEO Mark Zuckerberg's (whose wealth is mostly due to his owning a large portion of the company) net worth. Meta's shares rebounded somewhat after the post-earnings drop, but they are still down 9% year to date. Has the sell-off gone too far? Image source: The Motley Fool.One reason investors are worried about Meta's future is that the company is spending heavily on its artificial intelligence (AI) projects. During the second quarter, these investments contributed to a 13% year-over-year decline in earnings per share to $6.18. Even worse, Meta's free cash flow plunged by 91% year over year to $784 million. Zuckerberg is unapologetically bullish on AI. But the last time he was that excited about one of the company's initiatives, things didn't turn out well. Several years ago, Meta Platforms started pouring small fortunes into its metaverse ambitions.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
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07.08.26
|KORREKTUR 2: Meta soll 567 Millionen Dollar in Fonds für Kinder zahlen (dpa-AFX)
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07.08.26
|KORREKTUR: Meta soll 567 Millionen Dollar in Fonds für Kinder zahlen (dpa-AFX)
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07.08.26
|Meta told to pay nearly $1bn penalty over social media harm to children (Financial Times)
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06.08.26
|Meta-Aktie dennoch fester: Nach OpenAI und Anthropic - auch Metas KI-Software drang in fremde Systeme ein (dpa-AFX)
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06.08.26
|Auch KI von Meta hackte sich in eine andere Firma (Spiegel Online)
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06.08.26
|Auch KI von Meta hackte sich in eine andere Firma (dpa-AFX)
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04.08.26
|Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Meta, Rheinmetall - Ausblick mit Egmond Haidt (NewsTool)
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04.08.26
|Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Meta, Rheinmetall - Ausblick mit Egmond Haidt (NewsTool)
Analysen zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|03.08.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.08.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.08.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.07.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|513,80
|0,49%
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