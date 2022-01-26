|
26.01.2022 22:30:00
MARKEL ANNOUNCES CONFERENCE CALL DATE AND TIME
RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) announced today it will hold a conference call on Thursday, February 3, 2022 beginning at 9:30 am (Eastern Time) to discuss quarterly and year-end results and business developments.
Investors, analysts and the general public may listen to the call free over the Internet through the Company's website, at www.markel.com in the "For investors" section. A replay of the call also will be available from approximately one hour after the conclusion of the call until Monday, February 14, 2022.
The webcast, the conference call and the content and permitted replays or rebroadcasts thereof are the exclusive copyrighted property of Markel Corporation and may not be copied, taped, rebroadcast, or published in whole or in part without the express written consent of Markel Corporation.
About Markel Corporation
Markel Corporation is a diverse financial holding company serving a variety of niche markets. The Company's principal business markets and underwrites specialty insurance products. In each of the Company's businesses, it seeks to provide quality products and excellent customer service so that it can be a market leader. The financial goals of the Company are to earn consistent underwriting and operating profits and superior investment returns to build shareholder value. Visit Markel Corporation on the web at www.markel.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/markel-announces-conference-call-date-and-time-301469093.html
SOURCE Markel Corporation
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Markel Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
03.11.21
|Markel (MKL) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
01.11.21
|Ausblick: Markel zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Markel Corp.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Markel Corp.
|1 057,00
|1,44%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX verabschiedet sich schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt tief im Minus -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt wies am letzten Handelstag der Woche leichtere Notierungen aus, während der deutsche Leitindex klar nachgab. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich vor dem Wochenende stärker. Am Freitag tendierten die asiatischen Börsen in verschiedene Richtungen.