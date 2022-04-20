+++ Lernen Sie von den Besten. Am 29.04.2022 ab 10.00 Uhr bei der Welt der Finanzen. Jetzt kostenlos registrieren! +++-w-
20.04.2022 22:30:00

MARKEL ANNOUNCES CONFERENCE CALL DATE AND TIME

RICHMOND, Va., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) announced today it will hold a conference call on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 beginning at 9:30 am (Eastern Time) to discuss quarterly results and business developments.

Markel Logo (PRNewsFoto/Markel Event Insurance) (PRNewsfoto/Markel Corporation)

Investors, analysts and the general public may listen to the call free over the Internet through the Company's website, at www.markel.com in the "For investors" section. A replay of the call also will be available from approximately one hour after the conclusion of the call until Monday, May 9, 2022.

The webcast, the conference call and the content and permitted replays or rebroadcasts thereof are the exclusive copyrighted property of Markel Corporation and may not be copied, taped, rebroadcast, or published in whole or in part without the express written consent of Markel Corporation.

About Markel Corporation
Markel Corporation is a diverse financial holding company serving a variety of niche markets. The Company's principal business markets and underwrites specialty insurance products. In each of the Company's businesses, it seeks to provide quality products and excellent customer service so that it can be a market leader. The financial goals of the Company are to earn consistent underwriting and operating profits and superior investment returns to build shareholder value. Visit Markel Corporation on the web at www.markel.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/markel-announces-conference-call-date-and-time-301529355.html

SOURCE Markel Corporation

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Markel Corp. 1 373,50 1,93% Markel Corp.

